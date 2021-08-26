Semux Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Semux has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market cap of $95,247.80 and $24.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00056865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000176 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009403 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008456 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002898 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.