Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

SNSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. lowered their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

SNSE opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $303.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,472 shares of company stock worth $212,884.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,834,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,262,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

