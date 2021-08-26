Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 1,205 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 492,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,274,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 45,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.34. 90,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,830. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

