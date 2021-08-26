Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $379.83. The company had a trading volume of 97,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $204.76 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.40. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

