Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.12. The company had a trading volume of 188,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,301. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.