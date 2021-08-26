Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $321.41. 197,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

