Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Motco boosted its position in FedEx by 119.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,826 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,516,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $2.89 on Thursday, reaching $267.48. 95,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,669. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $214.08 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

