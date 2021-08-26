Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,286 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Fiserv by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.02. The stock had a trading volume of 139,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

