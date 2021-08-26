Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 363 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Intuit by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $552.65. 76,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,628. The firm has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $515.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.42.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.