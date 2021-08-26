Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.60

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.60 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 114.60 ($1.50), with a volume of 1677949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.20 ($1.48).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

