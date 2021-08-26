SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Price Up 12.3%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.19. 75,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,954,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGOC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

