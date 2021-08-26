Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 139,997 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 138.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,997 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIN. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,596,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIN opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $3.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

