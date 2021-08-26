Shaker Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,279 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 72,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period.

NYSE:VVR opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

