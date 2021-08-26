Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 12,026 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,026 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 157,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000.

GNT stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

