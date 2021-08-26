Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Down 6.3%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. 16,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 742,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.95) by $4.18.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

