Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Update

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEII traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 70,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,674. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02. Sharing Economy International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines.

