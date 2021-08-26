Shawn Cross Sells 9,700 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shawn Cross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Shawn Cross sold 300 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $9,003.00.

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 89,396 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 79.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

