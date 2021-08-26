Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) versus Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Financial Survey

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments -4.63% -6.30% -2.18% Blade Air Mobility N/A -20.66% -5.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Blade Air Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 9.20 -$18.40 million ($2.36) -36.06 Blade Air Mobility N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Blade Air Mobility has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shift4 Payments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shift4 Payments and Blade Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 0 2 7 0 2.78 Blade Air Mobility 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus price target of $89.44, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Blade Air Mobility.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Blade Air Mobility on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

