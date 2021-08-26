Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.15. 13,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,795. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

