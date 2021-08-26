Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. 490,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,086. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.