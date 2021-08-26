Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

SAEYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

SAEYY stock remained flat at $$16.91 during midday trading on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

