Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a report issued on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on J. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

