Short Interest in Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Decreases By 82.8%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the July 29th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AELTF remained flat at $$1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Adacel Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78.
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
