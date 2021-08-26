Short Interest in Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Decreases By 82.8%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the July 29th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AELTF remained flat at $$1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Adacel Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78.

Get Adacel Technologies alerts:

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.