Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Decreases By 87.1%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASX stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.16. 279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53.

About ASX

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

