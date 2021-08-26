Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Expands By 511.8%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 511.8% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $35.36. 38,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.10. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $37.06.

CLLNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

