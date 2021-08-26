Short Interest in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Increases By 345.0%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 345.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,508. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61.

CHYHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

