Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Decreases By 80.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $472,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 115,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,766. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.14.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.