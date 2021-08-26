Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Declines By 98.3%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the July 29th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,346,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS INND remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,958,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,168,938. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies
