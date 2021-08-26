Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Expands By 649.0%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 649.0% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.47. 59,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,626. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.