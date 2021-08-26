Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Grows By 742.9%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 742.9% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) by 175.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,377 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.90% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

HEWG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.42. 1,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.19. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

