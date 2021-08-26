Short Interest in Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Grows By 1,223.7%

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 1,223.7% from the July 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KWBT remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 487,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,789,445. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of environmentally safe bio-technological products for agriculture. Its products include biological organic fertilizer series, compound microbial fertilizer series, biological water soluble fertilizer series, microorganism bacterial agent series, and biological soil remediation series.

