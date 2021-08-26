Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Declines By 99.8%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the July 29th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

XDSL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 139,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,568. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. mPhase Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.52.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

