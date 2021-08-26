Short Interest in mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Declines By 99.8%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the July 29th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
XDSL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 139,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,568. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. mPhase Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.52.
About mPhase Technologies
Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.