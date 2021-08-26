Short Interest in Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Rises By 1,072.8%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 695,500 shares, an increase of 1,072.8% from the July 29th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.6 days.

Shares of PMNXF stock remained flat at $$1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

