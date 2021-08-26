Short Interest in Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Drops By 87.0%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of Qt Group Oyj stock remained flat at $$171.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Qt Group Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $168.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.06.
Qt Group Oyj Company Profile
