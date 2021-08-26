Short Interest in Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Drops By 87.0%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Qt Group Oyj stock remained flat at $$171.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Qt Group Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $168.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.06.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

