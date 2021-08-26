Short Interest in RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Grows By 636.4%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 636.4% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RGRX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 31,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,690. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

