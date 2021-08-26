Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

