Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.89.
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
