Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys 117 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP remained flat at $$208.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,417. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.