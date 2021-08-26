Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 592,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,640. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

