Silver Lake Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up about 1.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

NYSE O traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

