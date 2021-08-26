Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 214 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.4% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.00. 1,105,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.