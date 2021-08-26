Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 240 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.93. The stock had a trading volume of 246,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,544. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

