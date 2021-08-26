Silver Lake Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $234,000. United Bank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank OZK boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 57,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.3% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 52,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,605,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,689,657. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.