Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $39.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.21.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,794 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,237. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

