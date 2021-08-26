Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPXCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

SPXCY opened at $112.07 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $92.93 and a 1-year high of $133.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.65.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

