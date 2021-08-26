SingularityNET Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $242.25 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $356.15 or 0.00751845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00098233 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.