Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives $197.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SNA stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.28. 3,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,598. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Snap-on by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Snap-on by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,733,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 109,566.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

