Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SNPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $19.94 on Monday. Snap One has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

