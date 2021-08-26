Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

SNPO opened at $19.94 on Monday. Snap One has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

