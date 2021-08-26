Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.
SNOW opened at $297.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.63. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67.
In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 913,649 shares of company stock worth $233,636,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.08.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
