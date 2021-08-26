Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SNOW opened at $297.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.63. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 913,649 shares of company stock worth $233,636,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Snowflake stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.03% of Snowflake worth $3,602,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.08.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

