Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Cowen raised their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.74.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $8.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.75. The stock had a trading volume of 229,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,339. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion and a PE ratio of -77.54.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $7,801,641.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,050,913.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 913,649 shares of company stock valued at $233,636,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Snowflake by 516.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.